Cody Rhodes sends a message after major WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently shared his reaction to the massive announcement made by the company regarding the future of Monday Night RAW.

In a historic move, WWE's flagship program is leaving its longtime home on USA Network for a new arena and will shift platforms starting in 2025. Marking a groundbreaking move for both companies, RAW will exclusively stream on Netflix under a 10-year, $5 billion+ deal.

This unprecedented partnership signifies Netflix's ambitious entry into live sports broadcasting, promising a new era for WWE's dedicated fanbase. Wrestling fans went wild after the news dropped online.

Social media exploded with reactions, and even The American Nightmare himself chipped in with his thoughts on the earth-shattering announcement. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rhodes shared a one-word message for the collaboration between Netflix and World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Outstanding! @WWE 🤝 @netflix," he wrote.

Check out Cody Rhodes' tweet below:

WWE veteran comments on Cody Rhodes or CM Punk winning the Royal Rumble 2024

The 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set for January 27 at the Tropicana Field Stadium, Florida. The wrestling fans finally witnessed CM Punk and Rhodes' face-off ahead of the 30-man contest on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

The two men took potshots at each other and vowed to not care about each other at the WWE Royal Rumble, with both superstars wanting to headline WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo brutally made it clear that he was not interested in The Best in the World or The American Nightmare potentially winning the 30-man gimmick man.

"I gotta be honest with you, man. I am talking about [it] from a casual fan point of view now. There are just so many things going on and it can go so many different ways. I gotta be honest with you, it’s like, I don’t care. If Cody Rhodes wins, then Cody gets another shot against Roman Reigns, and Cody wins the Rumble two years in a row. And if CM Punk wins, then do you really think with all the time, effort, and money spent on Roman Reigns, they gonna roll the dice with CM Punk this quickly and put the belt on him?" said Vince Russo.

It remains to be seen if Rhodes goes on to win the Royal Rumble and headline this year's Mania' for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

