  • Mariah May confirmed for WrestleMania 41 weekend amid WWE signing rumors

Mariah May confirmed for WrestleMania 41 weekend amid WWE signing rumors

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 17, 2025 19:39 GMT
Mariah May
Mariah May is a former AEW Women's World Champion (source: AEW's YouTube channel and WWE.com)

There have recently been rumors surrounding Mariah May potentially signing with WWE. Amid the speculation, she will be making an appearance in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Mariah May signed with AEW in 2023 and was immediately involved in a storyline with Toni Storm. Within a few months, she betrayed Storm and then captured the AEW Women's World Championship. She held the title for 174 days. Despite her strong push, there were reports that she would not re-sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion once her contract was up. There were also rumors that she could sign with WWE.

Mariah May recently took to social media to confirm that she would be at WrestleCon in Las Vegas this weekend.

"see ya soon vegas 🤩🎀🎰🎲🫶🏼i’ll be at @wrestlecon friday & saturday"

Check out her tweet here:

Nick Khan believes many AEW stars will jump ship to WWE when their contract expires

When AEW first launched in 2019, the promotion lured away several WWE stars to join its roster. The company provided an alternative to those who were fed up with the Stamford-based promotion's bookings.

However, in recent years, things have changed drastically as several AEW stars have started to move over to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Just this year, Ricky Saints, Penta, and Rey Fenix all moved over to the Stamford-based promotion after being fed up with their booking in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan seemed confident that several AEW stars will jump ship once their contract expires.

“In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. We’re happy about that. When contractually they are available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. And nothing but respect for the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things.” [H/T F4WOnline]
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mariah May.

