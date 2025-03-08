  • home icon
Mariah May furious with AEW over recent post - "Trash"

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Mar 08, 2025 20:33 GMT
Mariah May is a former AEW Women
Mariah May is a former AEW Women's World Champion (Image credit: AEW's official site)

Mariah May is gearing up for one of the biggest matches of her career at AEW Revolution. Amid her preparation, the 26-year-old took the time to call out a recent post from All Elite Wrestling's official merch shop.

The Glamour has been embroiled in a bitter feud with her former mentor, Toni Storm, for the better part of a year. The two have traded blood, sweat, tears, and the AEW Women's World Championship back and forth, but their rivalry is set to end at tomorrow's Revolution pay-per-view.

Ahead of her "Hollywood Ending," Mariah May noticed that AEW has released a new shirt commemorating the sixth annual Revolution PPV. The t-shirt features many of the company's top stars, including "Timeless" Toni Storm, but Mariah is nowhere to be seen.

The Glamour took to X/Twitter to call the new shirt "trash" and plug her own page on AEW's official shop:

"trash. anyway https://shopaew.com/mariahmay," wrote May.
Mariah May attacked Toni Storm on the Queen of the Ring red carpet

The animosity between Mariah May and Toni Storm has gotten so bad that The Glamour has resorted to attacking the champion outside the ring. She even assaulted Storm on the red carpet at the Queen of the Ring premiere.

Toni Storm has a role in the Mildred Burke biopic and was being interviewed on the red carpet this past week when May appeared and attacked her. The 26-year-old was quickly dragged away by Christopher Daniels, and she later explained to Denise Salcedo why she did it:

"Toni Storm wants to go around and call herself God. Does she think she's untouchable or something? I'm here to prove that she can be touched; in fact, she can be slapped in the face at her own movie premiere. And now everybody can see what a real star looks like. Because without me, there is no Toni Storm."
The match between Mariah May and Toni Storm at AEW Revolution will be contested under a No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere stipulation. Whether The Glamour can reclaim the AEW Women's World Championship remains to be seen.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
