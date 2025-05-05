Mariah May may have subtly dropped a massive hint at her future amid WWE-AEW speculations

Mariah May has just made another cryptic post amidst great uncertainty about her future in the industry. As of writing, there has yet to be an indication of whether she will stay with AEW or jump ship to WWE.

Ad

The Glamour has not been seen since she lost to Toni Storm at Revolution almost two months ago. Before that, she went on a five-and-a-half-month world title reign that concluded at Grand Slam: Australia, as the Timeless One got her revenge on her. May's contract with the company is set to expire in late 2025, and she has received great interest from WWE. AEW looks to re-sign her as well.

Mariah May took to X/Twitter and posted a photo of herself holding the AEW Women's World title. She had an interesting caption for this, as she claimed that she had nothing else to post at the time. This may be a subtle hint that she was choosing to stay with the Jacksonville-based promotion. But only time will tell, as there have been many hints of WWE being her dream destination.

Ad

Trending

"i have nothing else to post," Mariah wrote.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

This post could also be her reminding people she was still contracted to AEW, similar to how Penta did in the past before eventually jumping ship.

AEW may be planning for Mariah May's departure

Recently, some fans noticed a change that the promotion made, which now omitted the Woman from Hell. They claimed that this could be part of preparations for her departure from the company in the future.

Ad

A fan on X/Twitter noticed that an update to the picture for AEW Collision on Max no longer included Mariah May. This may end up being unintentional and simply an update based on the stars who have been prominently on-screen as of late.

Expand Tweet

There is no telling what The Glamour's future holds, seeing as she will still be under contract for the next few months. Fans should just stay tuned for further developments, as they could see another major move take place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More