Mariah May's old tweets about Triple H resurface online amid rampant WWE signing rumors

Wrestling fans have been speculating for some time that Mariah May is WWE-bound. As her programming absence from AEW continues, social media users have found old posts shared by The Glamour pertaining to Triple H, suggesting that they may potentially indicate her future professional destination.

Mariah May was last seen in action at last month's Revolution pay-per-view, where she went to war against Toni Storm in a bid to win back the AEW Women's World Title. The Englishwoman ended up losing the incredibly violent bout, bringing her year-long feud with The Timeless One to an unforgettable "Hollywood Ending".

Amidst May's continued hiatus from AEW television, news broke that the 2024 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner could be crossing over to WWE after her contract with the Tony Khan-led company expires. Although Mariah's current deal supposedly has "significant" time remaining, a recent update has noted that the Stamford-based promotion is prepared to make an "outstanding offer" to the 26-year-old up-and-comer once she enters free agency.

As rumors keep swirling regarding Mariah May's future, users on X/Twitter found and collected numerous posts shared by The Fighting Princess over the past several years professing her admiration for WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

It remains to be seen whether the former AEW Women's Champion will eventually become a part of The Game's creative regime.

Several AEW names are now in WWE

Over the past couple of years, a number of talent have jumped ship from AEW to WWE, with more recent examples including Ethan Page, Penta, Ricky Saints and Rey Fenix. On the episode of Monday Night RAW that followed WrestleMania 41, former TNT Champion Miro returned to his old stomping grounds, under his old ring-name Rusev, to destroy The Alpha Academy.

Now, former AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black has made his much-anticipated comeback on Friday Night Smackdown, referred to once again as Aleister Black as he took out The Miz the same way he had once laid out Cody Rhodes in AEW.

