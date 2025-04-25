  • home icon
  WWE to make an "outstanding offer" to sign 26-year-old former World Champion (Exclusive)

WWE to make an "outstanding offer" to sign 26-year-old former World Champion (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 25, 2025 16:24 GMT
Nick Khan will be happy to splurge on a massive new signing (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Nick Khan will be happy to splurge on a massive new signing (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

WWE constantly has its eyes out for the best talent in the world, despite already stacking up an incredible roster of superstars. The sports entertainment juggernaut led by Nick Khan is reportedly set to make an "outstanding offer" to sign a top 26-year-old former World Champion.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, one of the main topics of discussion was the potential signing of current AEW star and former AEW Women's Champion Mariah May. The 26-year-old lost her title to Toni Storm, and their trilogy concluded at Revolution, with the Australian star getting the best of Mariah May.

According to JoeyVotes and TC, those within WWE have informed them that the company is set to make an "outstanding offer" to sign Mariah May once her AEW contract expires later this year.

Mariah May has reportedly been clear about her WWE intentions for a while now.

It seems like Mariah May hasn't exactly been shy about her future plans, and that's supposedly the reason why she lost her incredible trilogy to Toni Storm, who beat her 2-1 in an instant classic this past March.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mariah May had made it clear to AEW around the Revolution pay-per-view (on March 9th this year) that she was not signing a new deal and was heading to WWE:

"Mariah May made it clear at the time of her trilogy match with Toni Storm at Revolution that she was not signing a new AEW deal, so they booked it at that time for that reason."
Nick Khan openly stated in an interview prior to WrestleMania that the "other company" (AEW) has a lot of talented wrestlers, and WWE intends to sign a lot of them once their contracts expire. He also took a dig at Tony Khan by praising his father, Shahid Khan, who "finances" AEW and owns the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nick Khan was met with some criticism for that dig, but the fact that he is open about the company's intention to sign AEW stars is quite telling. With that said, there are also situations like that of Stephanie Vaquer, where even a higher paycheck offered by AEW isn't enough to lure talent away from the dream of being a superstar in the world's biggest wrestling/sports entertainment company.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

