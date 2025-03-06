Mariah May seemingly a catalyst for star's return 785+ days after last AEW match; concerned name reacts

An AEW star who has been absent for over two years has reacted to tonight's segment featuring Mariah May. They commended the performance and hinted at wanting more of the same moving forward.

Ad

Tay Melo is a star who has been with the promotion for some time now. However, her last match on AEW TV was back in January 2023, as she teamed up with Anna Jay to take on Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight. She ended up taking a leave from the promotion due to her pregnancy, and she has not made a return since.

Earlier tonight, Mariah May and Toni Storm were in a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette. They addressed their 'Hollywood Ending' this weekend at Revolution and had one final exchange of words.

Ad

Trending

Melo took to X/Twitter to react to the segment. She could not get enough of it and claimed she could watch the feud forever.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

"I could watch this forever," Melo wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This feud, among many other factors, could motivate Tay to return to the company.

The AEW star made her in-ring return two months ago

Tay Melo's hiatus of 785 days and counting is from AEW TV, but two months ago, she made her return to the ring, competing in a tag team match on STARDOM.

The Brazilian star teamed up with Mina Shirakawa as they took on ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Thekla. Unfortunately, she lost, with the Forever Champion hitting her O-Face finisher for the win.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite making her return to the ring already, she has yet to drop a major hint or announcement regarding her return to the Tony Khan-led promotion. Seeing as the landscape of the women's division has changed so much since the last time she was around, it remains to be seen how she'll re-introduce herself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback