Mariah May shares several photos with her "my forever," Toni Storm won't be happy

Mariah May and Toni Storm are having a fantastic run in AEW, and the audience is waiting to see what happens next in their storyline. May was introduced as a super-fan and, later, the protege of "Timeless" Toni Storm, but her recent social media activity hints at that being no longer the case.

May recently posted some Polaroids of her and Japanese wrestler Mina Shirakawa, who has appeared in ROH and AEW since 2024.

"My forever," she posted, tagging Shirakawa in the photos.

Shirakawa is in a red-hot feud with Toni Storm, and the two will face each other in the ring at Forbidden Door 2024. With these photos, May has made it clear where her priorities lie.

The Venus of Pro Wrestling made her first AEW appearance by saving May from an attack by Anna Jay. The two shocked the audience by sharing champagne and a k*ss afterward. This is not the first time May and Mira have been together on a roster.

Shirakawa has been wrestling since 2018 and has had successful stints in World Wonder Ring Stardom, NJPW, and ROH. May and Mina were part of the Club Venus stable in World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Mariah May professes "love" for Mina on social media even as the latter gears up to face Toni Storm

Shirakawa is having a good run in AEW. She defeated her first opponent Anna Jay, and fellow roster member Mariah May is posting sweet nothings about her.

"I love you @MinaShirakawa," she posted.

The women's division of AEW is gearing up for some changes. Mercedes Mone, who made her first AEW appearance at AEW: Big Business in March, defeated arch-rival Willow Nightingale and won the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing.

With current AEW Women's World Champion Storm probably having to pay attention to Mariah May's alignment with Mina, fans might get to see some interesting developments soon.

