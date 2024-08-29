Marina Shafir breaks silence after forming shocking alliance with Jon Moxley

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently formed a shocking alliance with Marina Shafir and the female star has since broken her silence on social media. Moxley has been absent from TV since the Forbidden Door PPV in June.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley made a shocking return with his new unhinged character. He seemingly warned the All Elite CEO Tony Khan by stating that it was not his company anymore, teasing a potential clash for power in the future. However, before the show ended, Moxley made another shocking move as he aligned himself with Marina Shafir and said that the locker room needs a lesson in humility.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Marina Shakir addressed her alliance with the former AEW World Champion.

"Brilliantly, ecstatically, irrepressibly. This is the way to burn."

Jon Moxley is responsible for Christian Cage signing with AEW

Christian Cage has become one of the biggest heels in AEW in the past two years. The former WWE star has also managed to capture gold in the promotion as he is a former TNT Champion as well as World Trios Champion.

In a recent chat on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Christian Cage revealed that Jon Moxley was shocked when he found out that the veteran became a free agent. Christian recalled how Mox encouraged him to have a conversation with Tony Khan.

"A friend of mine, Jon Moxley, called me and we were talking and when he found out that I wasn’t signed he was blown away by that. And he said you should have a conversation with Tony Khan. I was like, I don’t know. And he said, Well, you’re actually an idiot if you don’t, you hold all the cards here. He said you have the ability to pick where you refinish your career.” [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Christian Cage won the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2024 which allows him to cash in his shot for the AEW World Title whenever he wants. It will be interesting to see when the former TNT Champion plays his cards.

