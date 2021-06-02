"I think I'll be more of a coordinator" - Mark Henry describes his role with AEW

At AEW Double or Nothing, the wrestling world learned that Mark Henry is officially "All Elite." But beyond the announcement that he would serve as a coach and an analyst on AEW Rampage, it was unclear what exactly Henry's role with the company would be.

Henry is a WWE Hall of Famer, and he won the World Heavyweight Championship during his memorable "Hall of Pain" run.

As a WWE veteran, many fans were surprised to see him at a pay-per-view run by a rival company on Sunday. However, the wrestling world instantly knew that AEW had acquired one of the best minds in the business.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Henry went into detail about what he hopes to accomplish through his work with AEW. He noted how, as a coach, he wants to help the wrestlers improve, but he doesn't plan on being a "tyrant", either.

"I think I'll be more of a coordinator," said Henry. "You look in the NFL, you have position coaches and you have the coordinator who sets the mandates and where we're going, and the coaches go enforce the work. My idea of not being a tyrant and not being a standover micromanager, I'm not gonna do that. AEW's a fun place. I see the free spirit and I wanna keep it that way, but I just wanna get into the heads of these young wrestlers. It's all fine tuning, I'm not trying to change nobody."

Henry compared his backstage role with AEW to that of a coordinator in the NFL. He made it clear that he doesn't want to micromanage AEW's talented wrestlers; instead, he wants to work with them and share his wisdom.

Mark Henry also wants to help AEW grow through his work as an analyst

Mark Henry in WWE

Henry also discussed his work as an analyst on the upcoming show, AEW Rampage. He shared his mindset on the role and expressed his focus on the characters fans see on AEW programming. Specifically, "The World's Strongest Man" described how he'll be looking at the actions these characters take and the motivations that drive them.

"I will be an analyst on Dynamite first," Henry explained. "Bully [Ray] and I would call it a skull session where you figure out what a character does and what that particular individual should do and what not to do. Just because you know how doesn't mean you should do it. AEW is not broken in the least little bit. If you watch that pay-per-view you can see that they're growing and they're excelling and I'm gonna help further that process."

