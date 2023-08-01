Mark Henry feels WWE Superstar needs "the proper mentorship," want retired legend to return

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry shared his thoughts on the debut match of NXT's latest recruit, Gable Steveson. He wants Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to return to mentor Steveson.

Steveson made his much-anticipated in-ring debut at The Great American Bash. While his Olympic accolades garnered attention, the fans responded with an unexpectedly hostile reception.

In his match against Baron Corbin, Steveson had to settle for a double count-out draw, leaving fans puzzled and cheering for the usually villainous Corbin.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry shared his thoughts on what the young newcomer needs to secure a successful career in the squared circle.

"He needs the proper mentorship. I think they are waiting on the office to do it, they're waiting on the writers to do it. The writers are not in the ring. The writers are not in front of the people. The boss cannot come to the ring and say, 'Hey guys, we're paying this guy a lot of money. We want him to get over with you, here he is.' It's gonna go off like somebody taking a dump in church," Henry said.

Furthermore, Henry suggested that fellow Olympian Kurt Angle should present Steveson as his manager:

"You almost have to bring Kurt Angle back to be his manager and say, 'He's not me. He's better than me." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Gable Steveson's WWE journey began in 2021 when he signed with the company and was drafted to RAW. Despite the long wait, he finally stepped into the ring at The Great American Bash this past weekend.

Gable Steveson might go back to college after his WWE debut

Following his WWE debut at The Great American Bash, Gable Steveson's future remains uncertain. Despite stepping into the pro wrestling world, there are still questions about whether he will return to college to complete his education and prepare for another shot at the Paris Olympics.

According to The Athletic, it was reported that the decision is yet to be made if Steveson wants to go back to college and prepare for the Olympics again.

Steveson's debut at The Great American Bash has left the world of wrestling with lingering uncertainties about the path he will choose.

Do you think Kurt Angel should manage Gable Steveson? Sound off in the comments section below.

