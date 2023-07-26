Gable Steveson's WWE future still in the air despite NXT debut - Reports

Olympic Gold Medallist and WWE NXT Superstar Gable Steveson is all set to debut for the developmental brand.

Over the last few weeks, it was evident that Steveson was deciding between staying in NXT or returning to college and even competing internationally. However, it seems that the Olympian has chosen to pursue a career inside the squared circle for now. His first match will be against Baron Corbin at the Great American Bash on July 30. The NXT Universe was delighted to hear Gable's decision to stay.

The Athletic caught up with a WWE spokesperson and reported that his decision to continue his college career is yet to be determined. They mentioned that Steveson is still eligible to return to school and could make that decision in the future.

Steveson signed the first ever NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) deal with the company in 2021. He showed up on WrestleMania 38 and even Suplexed Chad Gable. He was featured in NXT underground event with Eddy Thorpe on July 4 this year.

Gable Steveson showed up on WWE NXT this week

Over the last few weeks, WWE has repeatedly questioned Steveson's future and whether he chooses to return to his amateur wrestling roots and compete in the Paris Olympics next year.

This week on NXT, Gable walked down to the ring with a mic in hand. He was interrupted by Baron Corbin. The former Money in the Bank winner insulted his accomplishments and questioned his in-ring skills. This interaction set the stage for the Olympian's first match.

Steveson is an Olympic Gold Medallist and a two-time NCAA Champion. He has a terrific amateur record and could become a massive star if he stays with the company.

