23-year-old WWE Superstar once touted as the "next Brock Lesnar" set for first-ever match

A WWE Superstar once touted as the "next Brock Lesnar" is set to have his first-ever match.

Gable Steveson became a household name when he won the Olympic Gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics. At 23, he already boasts an impressive resume. Apart from being an Olympian, he is also a two-time NCAA Champion.

Given his impressive accolades, many people have touted him as the next Brock Lesnar ever since he signed with the WWE a few years ago. However, he hasn't stepped inside the ring yet.

Recently, Gable Steveson has been showing up in NXT, and tonight he was slated to announce his decision regarding his future in the company. He said he could go to the Paris Olympics next year and become the first-ever American to win two Olympic gold medals or return to college and become a three-time NCAA Champion.

He was interrupted by Baron Corbin, who told him to either go back to the Olympics or college but not to come to NXT. The latter then tried to intimidate Gable, but it didn't work. Gable challenged him to a match at the Great American Bash before he suplexed several times.

WWE @WWE



The Olympic Gold Medalist has made his decision AND has challenged @BaronCorbinWWE for his first match...at The



@GableSteveson pic.twitter.com/gV9WAc8G7E GABLE STEVESON IS NXTThe Olympic Gold Medalist has made his decision AND has challenged @BaronCorbinWWE for his first match...at The #NXTGAB @GableSteveson #WWENXT

A win at the Great American Bash should help establish Gable Steveson in pro wrestling. It remains to be seen if he can live up to the hype of being the next Brock Lesnar.

Do you think Gable Steveson will become the next Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here