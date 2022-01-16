"We'll see even better [Jon] Moxley" – Two-time WWE Champion has high expectations ahead of AEW veteran's return to pro wrestling

The wrestling world has been buzzing ever since the GCW promotion announced that AEW veteran Jon Moxley would be returning to pro wrestling later this month. In light of the stimulating news, Mark Henry shared his honest reaction to the highly-anticipated return of the former world champion.

Mox will put his GCW World Championship on the line against Homicide in the upcoming The WRLD on GCW event, which will emanate from New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23.

While speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Henry revealed that he was "very happy" when he learned Mox would be coming out of treatment to renew his passion for wrestling.

Furthermore, WWE Hall of Famer said he is optimistic about seeing a better version of Jon Moxley:

"You know, I was very happy to hear that because it told me a couple of things. One that he's [Jon Moxley] back working and that he very likely is out of rehab. And I'm happy for him on all counts. I'm hoping that he's got a lot of clarity and understanding of where his life is going and who he's working for. I think that we'll see even better Moxley."

In November last year, Jon Moxley, via Tony Khan, announced an indefinite hiatus from AEW to deal with his alcohol addiction. Consequently, the 36-year old wrestler pulled himself out of the World Title Eliminator Tournament, which Bryan Danielson won at Full Gear.

Will Jon Moxley return to AEW before his GCW title defense?

While Mox's return is itself exciting news, the AEW universe has been wondering when they will get to see the former WWE Champion in Tony Khan's promotion.

Dave Meltzer has reported that there's no way Jon Moxley will be wrestling in GCW before appearing first in AEW. With that said, we may see Moxley make a surprise return to the flagship show next week.

