Mark Henry hilariously reacts to Ryback’s retirement claim backfiring after CM Punk’s WWE return

CM Punk's return to WWE was completely unexpected. Former WWE Superstar Ryback wagered that he would retire should Punk return, and now that this was true, fans wanted him to stay true to his words. This entire exchange amused Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

A day before Survivor Series: WarGames, Ryback claimed he would end his career if the Chicago native returned the next day. This was definitely pertaining to his return to WWE. This came true, and he immediately cheekily commented that he was referring to an AEW return, so the deal was off.

A fan posted a screenshot of The Big Guy's Wikipedia page on Twitter. One person entered a new category, his retirement, cheekily referring to the deal he made ahead of the WWE Premium Live Event. This amused Mark Henry, who reposted the tweet and laughed at it.

The exchange can be seen below.

Several AEW stars reacted to CM Punk's return

The whole world went into a frenzy after CM Punk came in last night at Survivor Series just mere minutes before the show went off the air.

Some notable AEW stars reacted to his return and were both shocked and happy about this move. This was a secret that was kept from almost everyone, so these reactions were all genuine.

One of those who reacted was WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who admitted he was wrong in assuming Punk would not return to the promotion. He was also one of those who were in shock following the occurrences.

It is safe to assume that no one in the world had expected the return of the Straight Edge Superstar to WWE on their bingo cards, and this could be labeled as one of the biggest blockbuster returns of the decade.

