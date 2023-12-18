Mark Henry hypes up 29-year-old star after making bold prediction for WWE future

Mark Henry is one of the most iconic wrestlers who stepped into the squared circle. He routinely makes appearances on podcasts and talks about what he thinks about the current roster of AEW and other wrestling promotions. And one such analysis of his ended up in a cute banter.

Henry was recently on the Busted Open podcast and said that Carmelo Hayes, who is currently with WWE, could be the next big name. Hayes responded in his inimitable style, to which the World's Strongest Man had only appreciative words.

"My experience tells me Carmelo Hayes is going to be the next one.” - the post read.

Carmelo had a response

"Thank you OG @TheMarkHenry" - he responded

And Henry had the final word.

"You are welcome. Be HIM!" - he replied

The four-time WWE Champion is on the NXT roster. Formerly known as Christian Casanova in the Indies, Hayes had his main roster debut on December 15 on SmackDown. In the match that would decide the next challenger for the United States Championship, he defeated Grayson Walker.

Mark Henry reveals he had hate in WWE backstage

Mark Henry, who played an integral role in WWE during the Attitude Era, believes that he had backstage heat back when he joined the Stamford-based company. He signed up with the company back in the 90s and remained a mainstay of the roster until his departure. He has since then joined AEW in 2021.

Earlier, The Miz had gone ahead and revealed how he wasn't very well-liked by the roster and had a hard time backstage. Other now-popular personalities who faced backstage heat in WWE are Roman Reigns and Don Callis.

The WWE, for its part, has gone through a sea change since the late nineties, when they broadcast some of the most edgy content. However, the company has taken committed steps to become more family-friendly, decrease the amount of violence and blood in their matches, and more or less transitioned into the 'show' aspect of the business rather than the conventional, traditional wrestling that hardcore fans are looking forward to.

