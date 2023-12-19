Mark Henry makes a prediction about his boss' attitude: "As AEW gets 10 years old, 15 years old, Tony will lose that"

Former World Champion Mark Henry recently spoke about the questionable behavior of AEW President Tony Khan on social media.

Tony Khan often engages in arguments with the critics on social media who bring the AEW product down. Many wrestling veterans have called out Khan before on the matter. However, Mark Henry believes TK will stop caring in some years.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry compared Khan with former WWE President Vince McMahon and explained the difference between them:

“Vince never answered the critics. Vince told you what it was, gave you the product, and then said ‘Take it or leave it.’ Tony and Vince are different people. Tony is not only a good boss, but Tony is a fan of the people. He loves the fans because he was one. And him at his absolute, most critical point, Tony would’ve never did that. So he’s offended when a fan does that.”

The AEW veteran continued:

“But I think that as AEW gets 10 years old, 15 years old, Tony will lose that. He’s entitled to his feelings about his child, 100%. And the people that incite a riot, I just would hope that somebody would say ‘Tony, that person is irrelevant. They’re just trying to burn the world, they’re trying to incite a riot. They just want to get some attention using you. Please, stay general.’” H/T:[Wrestlingheadlines]

AEW star Mark Henry recalls his conversation with Vince McMahon

AEW veteran Mark Henry, who spent most of his professional wrestling career in WWE, recently revealed his first-ever conversation with the former President of the Stamford-based promotion, Vince McMahon.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Mark Henry recalled his first conversation with Vince McMahon:

"I remember doing Oprah, and Oprah asked me what I did [growing up], and I was like, 'I watched wrestling and played video games,'" Henry recalled. "She was like, 'Well, that sounds kinda boring.' And I was like, 'No, wrestling is the best!' So, my manager was friends with a guy who knew Vince [McMahon] ... and one day, Vince called me. He's like, 'This is Vince McMahon,' and I was like, 'From wrestling?' He was like, 'Yeah, would love to talk to you.' I said, 'Yeah right!' and hung up on his a*s!' thinking it was one of my friends playing jokes on me."

Henry also revealed that McMahon called him again:

"Vince called back, and he's like, 'That's not the first time I've been hung up on. I'd like you to come to Connecticut and see how we do things.'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

What is your favorite moment of Mark Henry's career?