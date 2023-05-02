Mark Henry predicts "no-nonsense" WWE RAW Superstar could become champion someday

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Mark Henry recently assessed the Stamford-based promotion's Draft and singled out former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Zoey Stark, as a future world champion.

Despite not winning a singles championship during her NXT tenure, Stark has often been the center of attention online, which she proved after getting enough traction to force WWE to reveal her inclusion in this year's 2K23 video game.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry compared Stark to former WWE Women's Champion Jazz as well as Bret Hart and the Iron Sheik.

"If Jazz was in wrestling today, she would be a megastar because of her abilities and... her no-nonsense approach. Zoey has that no-nonsense, 'I'm gonna kick your a**' personality with the skills of a Bret Hart or Iron Sheik. A shooter that meets good, balanced wrestling."

Henry continued, expressing that he sees no reason for her not to be crowned champion at some point.

"I just don't see why she wouldn't be champion. [And she] has that Iron Sheik thing where she has the ability to make people go 'I just hate her.'" (H/T: WrestlingInc).

Stark similarly garnered respect and praise from another WWE Legend, as Mickie James also recently predicted that the star will go on to do great things on the main roster.

Mark Henry believes WWE made a mistake by splitting up Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns during The Draft

Fans were naturally very upset when The American Nightmare failed to defeat the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, and now that the two men are on different brands, it could take even longer for them to get their highly anticipated rematch.

Speaking on the same episode, The World's Strongest Man explained why it was important to keep Reigns and Rhodes on the same brand.

"Roman always has a hand in keeping [Cody] down. Even when Roman was not involved in a Cody story, they should've shown Roman laughing at a monitor, or somebody jumped him, almost like he had something to do with it. He kept pulling the rug under Cody. You can do that for a calendar year on the same brand." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

The veteran noted that now that they're on different brands, WWE will have to come up with separate stories for the two and still somehow make them come face-to-face to "finish the story."

