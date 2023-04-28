Two WWE Superstars are primed to take over after the Draft, according to Mickie James

The fate of countless WWE Superstars will be decided during the upcoming Draft this week. Fans will see their favorites potentially move from one brand to another on RAW or SmackDown. Mickie James recently picked two talents she wants to see switch brands during the event.

The 2023 WWE Draft will be bigger and better than ever, according to Triple H. The company has released a list of stars who could potentially move brands during the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she was asked about the upcoming Draft. She picked two current NXT Superstars as the future of the women’s division, stating that they should move to the main roster.

Zoey Stark was the first on her list. James stated that the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion is ready to make it to the main roster even though she hasn’t won a singles title.

"I think Zoey Stark is ready for [the main] roster," said James. "I feel like … [if she’s not going to be] the ‘NXT’ Women’s Champion, I think it would benefit the main roster [to call her up]. She’d be a great personality on television … She’s ready, in my opinion."

The second name Mickie James brought up was legendary wrestler Meiko Satomura. The five-time WWE Women’s Champion claimed that bringing the 43-year-old to the main roster would allow the company to book some fantasy matches.

"If you have the opportunity to put her on television against some of the women on that roster like [Asuka or Bianca Belair], that would be incredible," James said. "As soon as I saw her name, I was like, ‘Oh my god, yes please.’ All day. I don’t care which brand." [h/t Wrestling Inc]

Mickie James has a lot of experience in the ring and has made two excellent choices for female superstars who should feature on the main roster. Stark could go toe-to-toe with Rhea Ripley, while Meiko could take down Bianca Belair.

The 2023 WWE Draft will likely be full of surprises

Triple H announced the upcoming WWE Draft a few weeks ago before making a big promise to fans. He wants to see this year’s event as the biggest of all time.

The Game could change many things during this year’s Draft to make it more exciting. Fans could even see some stars from the main roster drafted to NXT for the first time.

Meanwhile, Triple H is also close to many current NXT stars. He understands their dynamic well, which could allow him to make an informed decision regarding their call-up to the main roster.

Fans have picked several NXT stars ready to move to the main roster. HHH could give fans what they want on the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

