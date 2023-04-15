What is the WWE Draft? All you need to know as Triple H promises "biggest" edition in 2023

On last week's SmackDown, Triple H announced that the WWE Draft would be returning in 2023. He added that it would be "the biggest" Draft of all time and that it would "change the game."

The latest SmackDown mentioned that the festivities will start in two weeks on SmackDown. Things will continue a few days later on RAW. The 2023 WWE Draft will see superstars move from RAW to SmackDown and vice versa. Several NXT Superstars could also move to the main roster, while other some main roster stars could move to NXT. The Draft has been in place since 2002, and has been called Superstar Shake-Up from 2017 to 2019.

A few big things can happen in every Draft, but this year is different because WWE was recently sold to Endeavor. All eyes will be on the WWE product, so substantial moves could be be made.

That could mean big names switching brands, like Seth Rollins going to SmackDown or Gunther to RAW. Another important factor could revolve around the titles. Roman Reigns has carried two physical titles for over a year. If WWE wants to separate brands with their own titles, something could happen with one of his belts.

Another thing that could happen involves the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title. The Usos lost them to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania after Jimmy and Jey unified the belts last May. There are more worthy tag teams on the roster, so splitting them up could be in the plans.

How will the 2023 WWE Draft differ from past drafts?

It will be difficult to truly note the differences until the actual moves are made on RAW and SmackDown. One change could involve NXT stars. The last few shake-ups didn't involve stars from the developmental brand. They only utilized movement from RAW to SmackDown and vice versa.

Several NXT stars are seemingly ready for the main roster, like Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Bron Breakker, and Grayson Waller. That could be a part of being the biggest WWE Draft of all time.

A free agent or two may also be involved. Matt Cardona, known as Zack Ryder in WWE, could make a shock return, as it has been speculated for a while.

Meanwhile, if WWE wants only one championship, however, it could also introduce a singular belt for the tag team champions and the undisputed world champion.

