The 2023 WWE Draft should offer something fans have never seen before

The 2023 WWE Draft is around the corner, and fans may see several NXT Superstars find their way to the main roster. Many stars from RAW and SmackDown will also switch brands during the draft to freshen up their current rosters.

The first WWE Draft was held way back in 2002 when the brand split was introduced. Over the years, it has gotten bigger and better, making fans look forward to it more and more each year.

Triple H took the reins of the creative process in July last year and will be in charge for the first time during the draft. The Game has already promised fans a bigger and better draft experience this year.

The third brand was first introduced into the process in 2016. Finn Balor, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella were a few of the big names who found their way to the main roster, thanks to the draft.

However, NXT has always exported superstars to the main roster during the WWE Draft. Fans haven’t seen the brand get any superstars from the main roster to shake things up.

WWE should turn things around this year and move some RAW and SmackDown Superstars to NXT in the upcoming draft to make the process more exciting and different.

Fans have seen top stars like Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, and Dijak move back to NXT either temporarily or permanently over the past year or so. WWE could officially move more superstars to the third brand by ensuring that NXT also sees some incoming talent during the draft process.

Triple H led NXT for several years, and he personally knows most of the talent on the roster. He also knows the booking process that goes on the brand, which could help him decide which main roster superstars could benefit from jumping ship to the third brand.

Fans recently learned that Dominik Mysterio could have gone to NXT had he not ignited a rivalry with his father and become a top heel on RAW. The move could have benefited him early in his career.

Similarly, some established stars like Mustafa Ali, Dana Brooke, Angel, and Nikki Cross could benefit from moving to NXT, where they could get better bookings and more success. These superstars are currently underutilized on the main roster, but could become top stars on the third brand.

WWE should look to do something different and ensure that all three brands are equally involved in this year’s WWE Draft. It will be the perfect way to shake things around and give fans who follow all three brands the full experience.

Several NXT Superstars are rumored to be moving to the main roster during the 2023 WWE Draft

It's no secret that the company will look to deliver a few surprises and throw some curveballs and fans during the 2023 WWE Draft. This will be the only way to ensure that fans get talking about the event this year.

To make things interesting, many NXT Superstars are rumored to be moving to the main roster as part of the draft. According to a new report, the company plans to bring in multiple former champions from the developmental brand to RAW and SmackDown.

The list of superstars who could debut on the main roster soon includes Pretty Deadly, Cameron Grimes, Ilja Dragunov, and Zoey Stark. Tyler Bate and Nikkita Lyons could also find themselves on the main roster.

Fans are hoping to see Dragunov confront Intercontinental Champion Gunther soon after his debut. Meanwhile, the company could team Seth Rollins with Pretty Deadly to create a brand new faction.

The possibilities are endless, as the WWE Draft will provide the creative team with a lot more to play with. However, the company should look to lessen the load on the main roster by trading some underutilized stars to the developmental brand.

