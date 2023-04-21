WWE Draft 2023 will reportedly feature many surprises 

The WWE Draft 2023 is just over a week away, with promises that it will "change the game." While the extent of that is yet to be determined, we can expect a few major surprises on the April 28 episode of SmackDown and the following episode of RAW.

Multiple NXT Superstars are set to be called up to the main roster as part of next week's proceedings. Reports indicate that they were initially supposed to debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 39, meaning we now have a reason for the disappointing lack of surprises on the show.

According to Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer on his Twitter subscription feed (via WrestlingNews.co), those who were in the plans to debut one night after 'Mania will instead debut during the WWE Draft 2023. While no specific names were mentioned by Alvarez, quite a few NXT stars have been rumored to move to RAW and SmackDown recently.

It will be interesting to see if there are additional surprises planned for the WWE Draft 2023 beyond the likely NXT call-ups. A lot of teams are at risk of breaking up, as is always the case.

Who could debut in the WWE Draft 2023?

Reports have previously indicated that up to eight NXT stars can be called up to RAW and SmackDown via the WWE Draft 2023. They would help refresh the divisions of both brands.

Bron Breakker is the obvious choice, as he seems ready for the main roster and could become a megastar. It remains to be seen if his recent heel turn changes anything. Meanwhile, Cameron Grimes should be a lock, as his last NXT match was in November 2022.

Former Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly seem likely to make the jump too. Tyler Bate is also rumored to join RAW or SmackDown, while Ilja Dragunov may be considered for a call-up. The two men would be excellent choices to go up against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, especially Dragunov.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling After a well received match on Main Event against Dolph Ziggler, NXT’s Tyler Bate has been mentioned internally as a potential call up during the upcoming WWE draft. After a well received match on Main Event against Dolph Ziggler, NXT’s Tyler Bate has been mentioned internally as a potential call up during the upcoming WWE draft. https://t.co/qwHMgpBra1

On the female side, Roxanne Perez should be a safe bet to move. Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell was also considered for the WWE Draft 2023 before winning the NXT Women's Championship. Nikkita Lyons may join the main roster upon her return from injury.

