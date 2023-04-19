When is the WWE Draft 2023? Interesting reason for the chosen date

WWE Draft 2023 is expected to commence on April 28th, 2023, on SmackDown and will continue on May 1st, 2023, on RAW. It is supposedly going to be a game-changer this year, hinting at some big trades in the draft.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, announced this year that every superstar is eligible for the draft, meaning stars from the developmental brand will be included as well. Both the red and blue brands will try to pick the best from the talent pool to boost their views, and of course, with a new set of superstars comes new rivalries and storylines.

However, the dates picked for the WWE Draft 2023 aren’t a random choice. As per Fightful, it coincides with the NFL Draft rounds 2-3, which is scheduled for April 28th as well.

WWE Draft 2023 can be a game-changer for the men’s division

Currently, Roman Reigns holds both the WWE and Universal Championship. This means that if the titles aren’t split during the draft, one brand will remain without a title at the top because Reigns can be signed with one of the two brands.

Hence, whichever brand he isn’t chosen for, he might have to relinquish the title and make way for another Superstar to claim that spot. If the split isn’t done, The Tribal Chief will remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

At this point, there are quite a few names, such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens, who are more than capable of holding a championship and being the face of one of the brands.

WWE Draft 2023 is a great way to begin fresh with a new combination of Superstars for Raw and SmackDown, opening the doors for new storylines to keep the audience hooked.

