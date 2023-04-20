Only one man can end Gunther's undefeated streak and he is yet to make his WWE debut

WWE Superstar Gunther hasn't lost since debuting on the main roster five days after WrestleMania 38. He has also won the Intercontinental Championship and still holds the belt.

The Ring General's title reign has gotten more and more impressive over time. Not only is he winning all the time, but the Austrian's in-ring work is on another level. His matches with Sheamus have been particularly great.

However, despite The Celtic Warrior coming close multiple times, he might not be the one to hand Gunther his first main roster loss. That honor could go to somebody who has done it before under the WWE umbrella. Ilja Dragunov could be the one, as he ended The Ring General's 870-day reign as NXT UK Champion.

The Russian star is yet to debut on RAW or SmackDown and is still a part of the developmental brand. Dragunov's in-ring skills warrant an instant main roster call-up. He could join the main roster via the WWE Draft in just over a week.

Just like at NXT TakeOver 36, Ilja Dragunov could end Gunther's undefeated streak and take his title in an epic hard-hitting match. SmackDown is better equipped than NXT to provide him with worthy challengers following such a monumental reign.

WWE can stack the blue brand's upper midcard with Europe's best, with Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre already there. Dragunov could take the Intercontinental Championship and face challenges from the likes of Butch (aka Pete Dunne) and Tyler Bate, along with the three established names above.

Gunther is already one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions in WWE history

Before he ultimately loses the Intercontinental Championship, whether, to Ilja Dragunov or anyone else, Gunther could become the greatest holder of the title. The quality of his matches alone supports that, but The Ring General is a few months from The Honky Tonk Man's record of 454 days as Intercontinental Champion.

Some of his greatest matches on WWE television as champion have involved the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Ricochet. His title defenses against Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, and Rey Mysterio were also pretty entertaining.

Expect The Ring General's list of Intercontinental Championship classics to grow before he eventually drops the belt in what is sure to be a massive moment. But will history repeat itself, courtesy of Ilja Dragunov? We shall find out in the coming months.

