Popular NXT Superstar set to be promoted as part of the WWE Draft - Reports

The WWE Draft will once again change the landscape of the company when superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT find a new home along with new opportunities to advance their careers. According to a recent report, former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate has been mentioned as a potential call-up.

Last year, Triple H brought back several released superstars who made their way to the main roster after being cut by the old regime. The current roster is filled with stars from the developmental brand, and it looks like more could make their way during the upcoming draft.

According to a new report from WRKD Wrestling, the company has internally brought up former NXT United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate's name as one who could potentially make his way to the main roster after his stellar performance against Dolph Ziggler on WWE's Main Event. Check it out:

"After a well received match on Main Event against Dolph Ziggler, NXT’s Tyler Bate has been mentioned internally as a potential call up during the upcoming WWE draft."

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling After a well received match on Main Event against Dolph Ziggler, NXT’s Tyler Bate has been mentioned internally as a potential call up during the upcoming WWE draft. After a well received match on Main Event against Dolph Ziggler, NXT’s Tyler Bate has been mentioned internally as a potential call up during the upcoming WWE draft. https://t.co/qwHMgpBra1

WWE often moves stars from the developmental brand to the main roster after WrestleMania, but the move this year was seemingly delayed due to the upcoming Draft.

Tyler Bate is a former 4-time champion in WWE

In 2017, Tyler Bate became the inaugural NXT United Kingdom Champion when he defeated Pete Dunne in the finals of the tournament. Unfortunately, he lost the title to Dunne at an NXT TakeOver.

Bate spent most of his years in the company under the developmental brand in the United Kingdom and went up against stars such as Gunther, Gallus, and Noam Dar. He was also the first star to win the NXT UK title twice.

Apart from singles gold, Bate teamed up with Trent Seven and the two won the NXT Tag Team Championships against the Undisputed Era as Moustache Mountain in NXT.

They also won the NXT UK Tag Team Championships during the brand's existence. Bate was recently seen on Main Event where he faced Dolph Ziggler and lost.

Do you want to see Tyler Bate on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes