"Holy s**t," "The next big thing" - WWE Universe awestruck by 26-year-old star's recent performance

The WWE Universe was exposed to new and underrated talent under the new regime when several superstars were given a chance to perform and showcase their skills in front of an audience. Fans were recently awestruck by Tyler Bate's performance against Dolph Ziggler, which went viral following the show.

In recent years, the company has put several NXT talents in front of a live crowd before the start of Monday Night RAW to test their skills before their main roster debut. Several talents from the developmental brand worked on WWE's Main Event before moving to RAW and SmackDown.

Last week, RAW star Dolph Ziggler faced WWE NXT's Tyler Bate on an episode of Main Event. The highlights of their match went viral as fans were amazed and stunned by Bate and Ziggler's chemistry and performance.

Fans around the world praised their match and are expecting good things for the upcoming star.

Check out some of the reactions:

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Dolph Ziggler and Tyler Bate just had a banger on Main Event this week.



They even got a "This is Awesome" chant from the crowd. You love to see it. Dolph Ziggler and Tyler Bate just had a banger on Main Event this week.They even got a "This is Awesome" chant from the crowd. You love to see it. https://t.co/s5U2LwOQKl

KAUSTIC @InsertHerePlzz @WrestleClips He’s only 26 and he struggled with visa issues and covid the last couple years, put on some great matches in NXT, a few matches on main event against established veterans to prepare him for the big time, probably main roster in the next year @WrestleClips He’s only 26 and he struggled with visa issues and covid the last couple years, put on some great matches in NXT, a few matches on main event against established veterans to prepare him for the big time, probably main roster in the next year

Sam Thomson @bowfinarse @SeanRossSapp Tyler Bate is only 26, hopefully he gets a good shot on the main roster soon as he could be the next big thing. @SeanRossSapp Tyler Bate is only 26, hopefully he gets a good shot on the main roster soon as he could be the next big thing.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Dolph Ziggler and Tyler Bate just had a banger on Main Event this week.



They even got a "This is Awesome" chant from the crowd. You love to see it. Dolph Ziggler and Tyler Bate just had a banger on Main Event this week.They even got a "This is Awesome" chant from the crowd. You love to see it. https://t.co/s5U2LwOQKl Been thinking about what to do with Tyler Bate (I’d call him up), and my two options are something with Butch when he becomes Pete Dunne again, or genuinely a tag team/mentor story with Dolph Ziggler twitter.com/wrestleclips/s… Been thinking about what to do with Tyler Bate (I’d call him up), and my two options are something with Butch when he becomes Pete Dunne again, or genuinely a tag team/mentor story with Dolph Ziggler twitter.com/wrestleclips/s…

JW @BigGuyGets10pct @WrestleClips Every match Bate has is a banger @WrestleClips Every match Bate has is a banger

Avid Randy Orton Enjoyer @noneofurbiz29 Dolph Ziggler vs Tyler Bate on Main Event was great. Should be happening on the MR soon. Tyler Bate is 100% ready. He's not like every other "workrate guy". He's a workrate guy who has a style unique to himself. His mannerisms are different from everyone else in ring. Dolph Ziggler vs Tyler Bate on Main Event was great. Should be happening on the MR soon. Tyler Bate is 100% ready. He's not like every other "workrate guy". He's a workrate guy who has a style unique to himself. His mannerisms are different from everyone else in ring.

ᴄʜɪʟᴅɪꜱʜ ᴀɴᴛʜɪɴᴏ @AnthxnyEffxct @WrestleClips 2 guys who can work with ANYONE and have a banger. I’d be down for a good series of matches between them @WrestleClips 2 guys who can work with ANYONE and have a banger. I’d be down for a good series of matches between them

The Draft is coming up in the next two weeks, and fans are expecting the Big Strong Boy to make his way to the main roster after a stellar performance.

Tyler Bate is the first ever WWE NXT UK Triple Crown Champion

In 2017, Tyler Bate made his mark in the world of sports entertainment when he won the inaugural NXT UK tournament and became the NXT United Kingdom Champion.

After losing the title, Bate worked on the developmental brand in the United Kingdom for years. He became the NXT UK Tag Team Champion with Trent Seven as part of Mustache Mountain.

Apart from NXT UK, Bate and Seven also won the NXT Tag Team Championships in the United States when they beat the Undisputed Era. The Big Strong Boy has also won the NXT UK Heritage Cup, which was recently seen on NXT TV.

Bate was the first ever two-time NXT UK Champion before the brand closed. Last year, he made his way to the developmental brand and challenged Bron Breakker for the title. Lately, he has been appearing on the developmental brand and Main Event.

Do you think Tyler Bate should join the main roster? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes