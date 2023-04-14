WWE scrapped career-altering change for Dominik Mysterio - Reports

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is currently firing on all cylinders as a member of The Judgment Day. He is one of the best heels across RAW and SmackDown. However, the company's previous plans for the second-generation star could have seen him take a little longer to reach this stage.

Before the feud with his father, Rey Mysterio, WWE reportedly considered sending Dominik to NXT. This comes courtesy of Dave Meltzer, who claimed there is no chance he will move to the developmental brand now.

Meltzer reported this in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter but did not specify how long Dominik Mysterio would have remained in NXT. Here is what he said:

"While there is no chance of this happening now, before the decision to start the Rey vs. Dominik program, there was serious thought given to sending Dominik to NXT," wrote Dave Meltzer.

Those plans may have been scrapped because of the belief that the younger Mysterio would improve as a performer after turning heel. That is precisely what happened. Dom's spectacular character work has made him one of WWE's most hated villains ever since he betrayed Rey at Clash at the Castle.

He may have lost to his Hall of Famer father on Night One of WrestleMania 39, but the feud is not over. Rey and Dominik Mysterio could clash again at Backlash, possibly in a tag-team match involving Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.

Rey Mysterio has an interesting idea for his likely rematch against Dominik Mysterio

WWE may not end the father-son rivalry any time soon, but Rey Mysterio has made his vision for its blowoff public. Appearing on a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, the WWE Hall of Famer proposed a Mask vs. Hair match against his son. Rey could challenge Dominik Mysterio to the same soon:

"Maybe I put my mask on the line against his hair, which is some Lucha culture. If I lose that, I take my mask off. If he loses, he shaves his hair off. That might be interesting," said Rey Mysterio on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

It remains to be seen what happens next between Rey and Dominik Mysterio in WWE. One thing is for sure, though. Things are about to get even more personal between the feuding family members.

Who do you think will ultimately win the Mysterio family feud - Dominik or Rey? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

