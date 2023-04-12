WrestleMania is a stage where intense rivalries culminate. However, even after emerging victorious, it still looks like Rey Mysterio has his hands full with his son Dominik and The Judgment Day. On a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul invited the recently minted Hall of Famer to discuss a variety of topics ranging from Luchador masks to Rey's future plans to end the feud with Dom.

Paul asked when it would all be too much, and he even mentioned that he hoped Dominik would be able to see the error in his ways and somehow avoid a further travesty. The legend shared that it might be about time for him to pitch an idea influenced by their Mexican heritage to finally end his disrespect towards the Mysterio family. Rey suggested that a hair vs. mask match is the only way to end their feud.

When further pushed by Paul on whether the match was official, Rey mentioned that he would definitely challenge Dominik.

"Maybe I put my mask on the line against his hair, which is some Lucha culture. If I lose that, I take my mask off. If he loses, he shaves his hair off. That might be interesting." [26:19 - 26:32]

On Monday Night RAW, the Hall of Famer was interrupted by Dominik once again when he brought up Bad Bunny looking to exact revenge on Judgment Day member Damian Priest. Dominik retaliated by ushering out another member, Finn Balor, in a match against his father, which Rey unfortunately lost.

Rey Mysterio recently re-formed an iconic faction

With an incredibly long career already established, Rey Mysterio has been one of the most relevant WWE Superstars to date. His feud with his son Dominik is one of the main storylines in the industry, with developments happening each week on RAW and SmackDown.

In the wake of the feud, Mysterio re-formed the iconic Latino World Order faction that was first established by the legendary Eddie Guerrero. After being aided by the erstwhile Legado Del Fantasma, the legend turned to Santos Escobar and co. to be his allies.

On the last episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 39, the Hall of Famer presented the group with LWO shirts, formally reintroducing the group.

The members include Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Zelina Vega, and Rey Mysterio.

The late great Eddie Guerrero introduced the group in 1998 and included some top names such as Psychosis, Rey, and Juventud Guerrera, among others.

