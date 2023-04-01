Which wrestlers were part of the LWO? Was Rey Mysterio ever in the group?

Ahead of Rey Mysterio's WWE Hall of Fame induction, the masked luchador met with Legado Del Fantasma backstage and inducted them into the LWO. Although the original and the revived version of the group contained Mexican wrestlers, the first version was composed of a lot more members.

LWO, shortened to Latino World Order, had 12 members. They include Eddie Guerrero, Hector Garza, Damian, El Dandy, Psychosis, La Parka, Rey Mysterio, Juventud Guerrera, Ciclope, Silver King, Spyder (aka Art Flores), and Villano V. Eddie formed the group in 1998 after a conflict with WCW. The group disbanded in 1999.

The new version of LWO, as recently seen on the March 31, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown, is now headed by Rey Mysterio. He is now joined by Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza, and Zelina Vega. Members of the Legador Del Fantasma superstars have been helping the 2023 Hall of Famer during his feud against Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day member is most likely going to have some backup with him for his match against his father at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It would be interesting to see if the revived LWO is also going to be present for Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Rey Mysterio has always been a fan of reviving LWO in WWE

Back when the 2023 Hall of Famer was still on good terms with Dominik, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions already hinted at a possible revival of the Latino World Order.

In July 2021, the father and son duo posted a photo on social media sporting a Latino World Order shirt. The captions on their posts then heavily implied that the former champions are big fans of bringing back the WCW faction.

In a past appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Rey Mysterio was asked if LWO could be revived or if it would be a ripoff of the first version. The SmackDown star responded that the group would definitely be a huge success today.

"I don't think so, because when you think about things that were cool back then are becoming cool once again. I truly believe that the LWO would be a huge success nowadays. I don't know, it might happen."

It would be interesting to see if the 2023 version of the Latino Group Order will be utilized in the future.

