Rey Mysterio and Dominik want to bring back former WCW faction

Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik, recently took to Twitter to express their desire to bring back the former faction known as the Latino World Order (LWO).

While WWE and fans were celebrating the twenty-fifth anniversary of the legendary faction New World Order, the father-son duo decided to pay their tribute to the former WCW faction, LWO.

WWE Superstar and member of the Lucha House Party, Lince Dorado, also seemingly showed his willingness to join Rey Mysterio and Dominik in forming the faction.

Rey Mysterio also appeared on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast last month, where he was asked if he thought LWO could be revived or if it would feel like a ripoff. Rey promptly responded saying that LWO would be a huge success in today's world.

"I don't think so, because when you think about things that were cool back then are becoming cool once again. I truly believe that the LWO would be a huge success nowadays. I don't know, it might happen.", Rey Mysterio said.

On being suggested potential members for the faction like The Lucha House party, Legado Del Fantasma and Angel Garza, Mysterio was in agreement and praised the talent.

"100%, and the talent that's yet to come, I can't wait to see these new faces."

What is Latino World Order (LWO)?

LWO was formed in late 1998 by the late great Eddie Guerrero following his real-life spat with Héctor Garza. In an episode of Nitro, Eddie cut a promo claiming to want out of his contract. Months later, returned to form the stable comprising all major Mexican wrestlers including Psychosis, La Parka, Héctor Garza and Juventud Guerrera. Rey Mysterio, initially reluctant, was forced to join the group following his defeat to Eddie.

A car accident suffered by Eddie would bring the faction to a premature end where the LWO was forced to disband under the threat of NWO. While everyone agreed and left, Rey Mysterio proved himself to be the most loyal member. He was attacked by the NWO who forcefully tore off his LWO shirt signifying the end of the faction.

What are Rey Mysterio and Dominik currently doing?

Rey Mysterio and Dominik are the current Smackdown tag team champions. They defeated Ziggler and Roode at Wrestlemania: Backlash to become the first father-son duo to win the tag titles in WWE history.

They were then involved in a feud with The Usos, beating them twice in one night to retain their championships. Rey Mysterio also challenged Universal champion Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell, in a losing effort.

It is expected that the feud between the Mysterios and Usos will continue but it is unclear if there will be any change of plans post the recent DUI arrest of Jimmy Uso.

Do you think Rey Mysterio and Dominik should reform LWO? Will the faction will be successful in this era? Who do you want to see in the faction? Let us know in the comments.

If you are using any quotes from the article please credit the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling with a link back to the article for the transcription.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Greg Bush