[WATCH] Rey Mysterio gives his mask to a 38-year-old WWE Superstar in emotional backstage segment

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio exchanged his mask with Santos Escobar after this week's SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar competed in a Fatal 4-Way Match in SmackDown's main event. The match also featured Karrion Kross and Madcap Moss.

The match ended in Moss' victory, who earned a title match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther. However, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar stole the show. WWE fans were already excited to see the two luchadors cross paths on SmackDown, and their in-ring bout didn't disappoint.

Following the show, Escobar approached Rey Mysterio inside the locker room and recalled a story about his father predicting a legendary career for the latter.

Escobar emotionally admitted to always wanting Rey Mysterio's legacy. However, after facing him inside the ring, the WWE Superstar offered his mask to Rey as a sign of respect. He was quoted as saying:

"Ever since I was a little kid, pulling up with my dad and we saw you, he said to me, 'You see him, that's Rey Mysterio. He is going to do big things in this business.' I guess that hit me because when the time came for me to be here. All I ever wanted was to take your legacy and make it mine. Because hey, after all, I need a lot of things, and I still do. But after tonight, I can only accept and respect what Rey is all about in Lucha. And I guess in honor of my dad, who didn't raise a champion but he raised a lion. I must present you with the ultimate sign of respect. This doesn't mean I don't want your legacy, but hell, I do respect what you are."

Touched by the gesture, Rey Mysterio also offered his mask to Santos Escobar. The legendary superstar proceeded to wish the best for his opponent and said that he hoped his mask would awaken the new ferociousness within Escobar and help create his own legacy in WWE.

"I remember you telling me that story once. A long time ago, when we first met. I cherish that story in my heart. And you know what this means. This is sacred, this is special, this is something that is not mess around it. And just as you presented me with something so sacred, I want to do the same. I want to present you with something that will bring out the ferociousness within that lion, within that heart, that will let you create your own legacy," said Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio is currently involved in a feud with Karrion Kross on SmackDown. However, it appears that he may have an ally down the line.

The reason why Rey Mysterio didn't compete at WWE Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio was booked to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match but never made it to the ring. As reported by Dave Meltzer, Rey suffered an injury while working with Karrion Kross for the Loredo Smackdown tapings. WWE decided to make a last-minute change to his entrance.

Dominik was sent next to make it seem like he and Judgment Day had something to do with Rey Mysterio's absence. The latter is now back to complete fitness and delivered an exceptional performance in the SmackDown main event this week.

