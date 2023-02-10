Current champion sends a two-word message after making WWE history as he chases The Rock's 26-year-old record next

WWE Superstar Gunther now holds the record for the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the 21st century. It is worth noting that by the first week of March, he can overtake The Rock, who held the title for 265 days in 1997.

The company recently confirmed the news on all its social media platforms, celebrating Gunther's 245-day title reign on SmackDown. The Imperium leader defeated Ricochet in June last year to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther has overtaken Shelton Benjamin, who previously held the record for the longest Intercontinental Title reign in the 21st century at 244 days. After making history, he took to Twitter to share a two-word message for the rest of the roster.

"Step up!" wrote Gunther.

Gunther has feuded with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Braun Strowman, but his rivalry with Sheamus stands out in his current title reign. Their feud also saw Imperium and Brawling Brutes engage in intense brawls for weeks.

The title match between Gunther and Sheamus at Clash at the Castle last year was unanimously hailed as one of the best WWE matches of the year. Backstage reports have suggested that the Celtic Warrior also pushed for a third match against The Ring General at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Gunther comments on potentially facing Brock Lesnar in WWE

Gunther and Brock Lesnar crossed paths in the Men's Royal Rumble match last month. The brief confrontation between the two superstars sent WWE fans into a frenzy, who instantly labeled it a big-money match.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion spoke about potentially facing Lesnar on The Rob Brown Show and said:

"I think that moment was everything I needed with Brock out of that, to be honest. I think the people want to see that, and that's something that has to happen down the line. I don't know if our individual paths are there at the moment to go there, but in the future that has to go down for sure."

Gunther impressed the WWE Universe at Royal Rumble when he lasted 1 hour and 11 minutes, the longest time spent inside the ring for the 30-man battle royal.

He was the first to enter the match and was the last to be eliminated. Although Gunther didn't win the match, he was hailed as one of the strongest performers at the Royal Rumble.

