"Perhaps a new LWO" - Wrestling world praises WWE Superstar for assisting Rey Mysterio against Judgment Day

The wrestling world has praised WWE star Santos Escobar and his faction Legado Del Fantasma for helping Rey Mysterio on the latest edition of RAW.

Amid Rey's feud with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, Escobar's faction has assisted the future Hall of Famer on multiple occasions.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their respect and appreciation towards Legado Del Fantasma. A couple of fans also suggested Escobar and Rey form the Latino World Order 2.0.

The Latino World Order (LWO) was a pro-wrestling stable that existed in WCW in 1998 and 1999 led by Eddie Guerrero. Rey Mysterio was a major part of the group. It would be interesting to see if WWE decides to bring back LWO.

Dominik Mysterio recently explained why he betrayed Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rey Mysterio at last year's Clash at the Castle premium live event.

He recently explained why he betrayed the future Hall of Famer. Speaking in an interview with Firstpost, he said:

“It was very frustrating to work with my dad coz he didn’t always understand where I came from or what I wanted, or understood what was going through my head. But, don’t get me wrong, I did enjoy the time when I was able to soak in all the knowledge from him."

Mysterio, who joined The Judgment Day after betraying his father, claimed that he feels more at home with the group. He continued:

"But I think it’s different being able to work with a group like the Judgement Day because we’re not family but we are like one. We treat each other like family, we all hang out, we’re like family, so I think the dynamic there is definitely of a family dynamic. It just definitely works out for us."

The night before WrestleMania, Rey will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The following night, his goal will be to secure a big win at The Grandest Stage of Them All by beating his son Dominik in a singles match.

Who should win the Rey vs. Dominik Mysterio match? Sound off in the comment section below.

