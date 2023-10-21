Mark Henry reacts to his fake retirement in WWE

In 2013, Mark Henry pulled off one of the biggest swerves in the WWE's history with a fake retirement speech.

Mark Henry came to the ring during the WWE Champion John Cena's promo segment on RAW's June 17, 2013, edition. Despite being a heel at the time, his body language resembled that of a babyface. The World's Strongest Man announced his retirement, and the chant for one more match started among the audience. Thanking the fans, Henry delivered an emotional message to his wife and kids with tears in his eyes, saying, "Baby, I am coming home." Cena handed him his championship belt and raised his hand.

And then he pulled off the swerve. The veteran picked up John Cena and delivered the World's Strongest Slam to the champ. Then, Henry said, "I got a lot left in the tank." The Hall of Famer's delivery was top-notch, and he successfully suckered the crowd into believing that he was about to call it a day.

Mark Henry recently reacted to a Twitter (X) post which said, "Mark Henry's fake retirement is definitely in the top five." The former World Heavyweight champion wrote:

"Still stands up!"

While it was one of the most unexpected twists pulled by the WWE, the company failed to follow it up with anything meaningful and long-term for the veteran. He got a title shot at the WWE Championship but lost the match to Cena and fell into obscurity.

Mark Henry praises former WWE Superstar Toni Storm's gimmick in AEW

After losing the AEW Women's World Championship and leaving her The Outcasts, Toni Storm recently reinvented her character and became The Timeless. On the recent edition of the Hall of Fame Podcast, Mark Henry praised Storm and said the 28-year-old is "killing it" with her Timeless gimmick:

"On the women's side, she already was an established talent, Toni Storm. Toni realizes that it's not about how you look, it's not about who you're connecting with, it's about how you make people feel. Bro, as good as she was you look at Toni Storm right now, she's killing it." Mark Henry said. (H/t Wrestling Inc )

