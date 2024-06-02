Mark Henry reacts to top WWE Superstar's massive retirement swerve on SmackDown

Former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry has shared his reaction to a top WWE Superstar pulling off a major swerve on the latest episode of SmackDown. Henry compared the segment to his fake retirement in 2013.

The top WWE Superstar in question is AJ Styles. He surprised fans by pulling off a major swerve by faking his retirement and assaulting current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. It was a memorable moment, prompting viewers to compare it to Mark Henry's similar retirement angle from over a decade ago.

Henry was quite impressed with the segment on SmackDown where AJ Styles faked his retirement. On Busted Open, the Hall of Famer detailed how Styles and Rhodes paid tribute to him with their recent interaction.

"I know both of those guys. They thought about it and said, 'Let's do it like Mark did it.' They did the same exact posturing. Even to the point, after the clothesline and beatdown, he did the same posturing of standing over him just like I did. When they went outside to the floor, all bets were off, they did a great job. The execution of it, the camera angles that they took was incredible," said Henry. [H/T: Fightful]

Mark Henry says he made retirement cool

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also said how he was trending along with AJ Styles after the recent SmackDown segment. The 52-year-old also claimed that he made retirement cool after his memorable exchange with John Cena on RAW in 2013.

"Mr. AJ Styles donned a blue jacket, and shook up the world. You talk about a historical moment. He trended. Not only did AJ Styles trend, but yours truly. I'm back. Of course, I never left. The fans know me. They understand what it is. I made retirements cool. Everyone that has ever retired since, they say, 'He's going to do a Mark Henry.' When you coin a phrase, it's pretty damn cool." [H/T: Fightful]

Henry recently departed AEW after being a backstage coach and trainer for the past three years. Only time will tell what's next for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Do you think Henry will return to WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

