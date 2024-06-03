Mark Henry sends a two-word message to AJ Styles

Mark Henry greeted AJ Styles on Twitter as today was his birthday. This was following some recent comments where many have compared the two wrestlers on their exceptional work in a particular storyline.

A few days ago on WWE SmackDown, The Phenomenal One pulled off a fake retirement swerve, very similar to what Henry did to John Cena in 2013. This time around, Cody Rhodes was the victim of this ploy. The World's Strongest man acknowledged Styles and seemed proud of him for pulling it off.

On Twitter, WWE greeted AJ Styles as it was his birthday, and they even listed his accolades since joining the promotion. He also joins an elite company, being one of the few grand slam champions. Mark Henry replied to the post and wished him as well.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Henry and Styles have gotten to share the ring in the past, as they competed in a three man tag bout together in 2016 with Chris Jericho against The New Day.

The WWE Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on AJ Styles' fake retirement in comparison to his

Recently, Mark Henry got to talk about the similarities of the recent fake retirement segment, and how it was in comparison to his original one a few years back.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Henry mentioned how they directly referenced his segment and copied even the small details. He praised WWE for executing the segment well.

"I know both of those guys. They thought about it and said, 'Let's do it like Mark did it.' They did the same exact posturing. Even to the point, after the clothesline and beatdown, he did the same posturing of standing over him just like I did. When they went outside to the floor, all bets were off, they did a great job. The execution of it, the camera angles that they took was incredible," said Henry. [H/T - Fightful]

It remains to be seen how The American Nightmare will retaliate following the fallout of AJ Styles' fake retirement. But one thing is for sure, this feud between the two that started before Backlash: France is not over yet, and another title match could be in the works.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback