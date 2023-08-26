Mark Henry shares a light-hearted story about the last time he was with Bray Wyatt

The tragic passing of Bray Wyatt has touched many around the wrestling world, including AEW personality Mark Henry. The World's Strongest Man shared a heartfelt story about Wyatt's interaction with his son in their last meeting.

Windham Rotunda portrayed the dark character known as Bray Wyatt on TV however, behind the scenes, he was a completely different person who had a cheerful energy.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Henry revealed the last time he saw Wyatt was at an autograph signing in the midst of WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles, California.

“The last time that we were together was at a signing in Los Angeles during Mania, and Jacob (Henry’s son) was with me and he said, ‘Jacob, come here. Oh my God, look how big you got,'” Henry recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “He’s like, ‘Did your dad ever tell you that they tried to put him on a diet?’ And I said, ‘Oh, s**t, where is this going?'”

Henry further added:

“And [Wyatt] was like, ‘Yeah, we came out of a meeting because [WWE] wanted me to lose some weight and they wanted your dad to lose some weight. And your dad said, Okay, all right, enough. I’m going to start right after I go to Taco Cabana.’ Jacob just busted out laughing. [Rotunda was] just a funny dude like that, man. There’s not many people that you could just sit there, and they’re not trying to be funny, [but] they just funny. And I loved him.” [H/T: 411MANIA]

Vince Russo pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo recently spoke about the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt and how it moved him.

Wyatt passed away after suffering a heart attack earlier this week. The news shocked the wrestling world, and every performer came forward to pay rich tributes to Windham Rotunda.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo this week, the veteran stated that he hoped Wyatt was aware of his own greatness and also mentioned that Bray Wyatt didn't require WWE's backing to make a mark for himself in the business.

"Here's what hurts me more than anything; this is what saddens me the most. I just hope, bro; I hope he knew how talented he was. Wrestling has a way of making you feel you're nothing without them. Bro, this guy did not need the WWE. He was in a world of his own, bro. He leaves four kids behind; he leaves a wife and a brother," said Vince Russo. [From 09:33 to 10:11]

Check out the entire episode below:

What are your favorite Bray Wyatt moments? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?