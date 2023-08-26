"He was in a world of his own" - Vince Russo pays touching tribute to Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently mentioned that he was shattered following the tragic passing of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

The 36-year-old passed away after suffering a heart attack earlier this week. The development shook the wrestling world to its core, with performers from every company coming forward to pay rich tributes to Bray Wyatt. While everyone is still coming to terms with the loss, the internet is also abuzz with wonderful stories about Wyatt and how he touched many lives with his generosity.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE personality stated that he hoped Wyatt was aware of his own greatness and just how gifted a talent he was. Vince Russo mentioned that Bray Wyatt was in a league of his own and didn't require the global juggernaut's backing to make a mark for himself in the business.

"Here's what hurts me more than anything; this is what saddens me the most. I just hope, bro; I hope he knew how talented he was. Wrestling has a way of making you feel you're nothing without them. Bro, this guy did not need the WWE. He was in a world of his own, bro. He leaves four kids behind; he leaves a wife and a brother," said Vince Russo. [From 09:33 to 10:11]

WWE veteran Vince Russo says he's deeply affected by Bray Wyatt's passing

Furthermore, Russo added that the last time he was so taken aback by the passing of a wrestler was when Chyna passed away, with whom he shared a close relationship. The former WWE personality added that though he never met Bray Wyatt in person, he was incredibly heartbroken over his untimely death.

"I just hope he really really understood how absolutely great he was. I can be honest with you. I have seen so many people pass in the business. And I did not know him. The last time I felt this was Chyna, and I knew her. We had a relationship. I never met Bray Wyatt in my life. It just sickens me," added Vince Russo. [From 10:12 to 10:43]

Chyna had passed away back in 2016 at the age of just 46. She was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of DX.

