Mark Henry shares a two-word message after former WWE stars tease reunion with Jinder Mahal

Mark Henry recently commented that he wished to see Jinder Mahal to reunite with two other former WWE Superstars. The stars being discussed here are the Bollywood Boyz. Henry currently works as a coach backstage since joining AEW in 2021.

Jinder Mahal and several other superstars were released from WWE even as SmackDown was being aired earlier tonight. He then posted a tweet saying "I Quit." During his time in WWE, he was one of the biggest heels in the promotion.

He shocked the world when he defeated Randy Orton in 2017. The Modern Day Maharaja was accompanied by Sunil and Samir Singh, fka Bollywood Boyz, for the majority of his run.

The duo were released from WWE in 2021 and signed with AEW in 2022. They have wrestled a handful of matches since then, with their last appearance taking place in November 2023. After Jinder's release, Bollywood Boyz sent a tweet, teasing their reunion.

Mark Henry then took to Twitter and reacted to this potential reunion saying, 'Let's go.'

Along with Jinder Mahal, multiple other stars were released

While SmackDown was on air, along with The Modern Day Maharaja, Xia Li, and Xyon Quinn were reportedly released. Soon, Jinder and Xia both confirmed their release. However, the fans haven't heard from Xyon yet.

In no time, Indus Sher's Veer Mahaan and Sanga, aka Indus Sher, who were aligned with the former WWE Champion, have also been released. As of now, the entire faction has been released by WWE.

Following his release, Veer Mahaan sent a bold message on Twitter.

"When it comes to the honor and respect of Indians, sacrifice comes first. Good Bye WWE," tweeted Veer Mahaan. [Translated from Hindi]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Indus Sher. As of now, WWE has released five stars. Only time will tell if there are more to come.

