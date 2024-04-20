  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • WWE RAW Superstar confirms he has been released; Jinder Mahal responds

WWE RAW Superstar confirms he has been released; Jinder Mahal responds

By Divesh Merani
Modified Apr 20, 2024 05:16 GMT
Jinder Mahal is no longer a WWE Superstar.
Jinder Mahal is no longer a WWE Superstar

Following the unfortunate news of WWE releasing multiple superstars, another name has confirmed his exit.

Veer Mahaan sent a heartfelt message on his official Twitter handle, where bid goodbye to the company. He was one half of the tag team known as Indus Sher, alongside Sanga. They were allied with Jinder Mahal. All three stars have now been released.

We have translated Veer's tweet from Hindi to English below:

"When it comes to the honor and respect of Indians, sacrifice comes first. Good Bye WWE," tweeted Veer Mahaan.
also-read-trending Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Mahal responded with three fist bump emojis; an acknowledgment of their time working together. The Maharaja has confirmed he will be a free agent in 90 days.

Check out his reply:

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Indian trio following their releases.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, and Sanga all the best in whatever comes next for them.

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी