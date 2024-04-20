WWE RAW Superstar confirms he has been released; Jinder Mahal responds

Following the unfortunate news of WWE releasing multiple superstars, another name has confirmed his exit.

Veer Mahaan sent a heartfelt message on his official Twitter handle, where bid goodbye to the company. He was one half of the tag team known as Indus Sher, alongside Sanga. They were allied with Jinder Mahal. All three stars have now been released.

We have translated Veer's tweet from Hindi to English below:

"When it comes to the honor and respect of Indians, sacrifice comes first. Good Bye WWE," tweeted Veer Mahaan.

Mahal responded with three fist bump emojis; an acknowledgment of their time working together. The Maharaja has confirmed he will be a free agent in 90 days.

Check out his reply:

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Indian trio following their releases.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, and Sanga all the best in whatever comes next for them.

