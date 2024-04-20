Backstage report on ex-champion quitting WWE during SmackDown; immediately changed bio

A WWE Superstar has quit during SmackDown. He's now changed his bio as well, making it clear he's left the company.

Jinder Mahal took to his social media when the show was still ongoing and announced that he quit.

Mahal has not been seen wrestling in WWE for some time now and has found himself on the sidelines. He was last seen wrestling in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal. Before that, he wrestled at a Main Event taping on April 1, but the match before that was back on February 19. He has been with the company in this second run since his return in 2016.

Mahal's tweet was simple as he declared that he quit.

"I Quit. Maharaja Out 💰."

Expand Tweet

Fans were questioning whether this was part of a gimmick, but apparently, that's not the case. The star then made a change to his bio, saying that he was a free agent and "90 days" which is the usual non-compete clause included when releasing WWE stars before their contracts run out.

Expand Tweet

Since then, Xia Li has also been released by the company, something she posted about.

PWInsider and Fightful Select reports added that Jinder Mahal had been released from the company although he said he quit.

At this time, it's not certain how many other stars the company may be releasing, if any. Triple H is the one in charge of creative, but his involvement in releases is yet to be confirmed.

Stay tuned as we will be bringing you updates if more stars are released.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback