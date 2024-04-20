Former WWE Champion quits 3 months after losing to Seth Rollins; Confirms free agency

A former WWE Champion who lost to Seth Rollins a few months ago has officially quit the company after eight years, confirming free agency in his bio in the process as well.

A few weeks into 2024, Seth Rollins had a surprising challenger emerge for the World Heavyweight Championship when former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal rose to the occasion. Mahal would lose to Seth Rollins in a solid main event.

Just three months after their World Title match, Jinder Mahal officially announced his departure from WWE on X/Twitter:

"I Quit. Maharaja Out."

The star also wrote on his Twitter/X bio that he would be a free agent in 90 days.

Not just Jinder Mahal, but even WWE's first-ever Chinese star Xia Li announced her departure from WWE. The timing of it was quite interesting because it happened during SmackDown.

The reaction to Mahal's departure from WWE has certainly come with its fair share of surprise because he was in a comfortable position despite not having been utilized for some time.

The peak of The Maharaja's career will always remain the run between April and November 2017, when he rose to main event status and then became the WWE Champion.

It remains to be seen whether WWE will have anything to say about Mahal potentially leaving the company.

