Massive reunion teased following release of former WWE Champion

Former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz have hinted at a potential reunion with Jinder Mahal.

After being associated for nearly eight years with the Stamford-based company, Jinder Mahal was released earlier today. Despite not being featured regularly, The Modern Day Maharaja had some notable highlights during his tenure, including his memorable WWE Championship victory in 2017.

Jinder later confirmed his departure through various social media platforms. The Bollywood Boyz duo of Samir Singh and Sunil Singh have now hinted at a potential reunion with The Modern Day Maharaja with the message "Book it" on X/Twitter.

The Bollywood Boyz played a significant role in Jinder Mahal's success when he captured the WWE Championship from Randy Orton. The duo is still active to this day, wrestling on the independent circuit.

Jinder Mahal's recent change to his X/Twitter bio, indicating that he will be a free agent in 90 days, suggests that he is subject to the typical 90-day non-compete clause. The possibility of a reunion with The Bollywood Boyz is intriguing, but there is also anticipation surrounding whether Mahal will explore opportunities with other wrestling promotions like AEW or TNA.

