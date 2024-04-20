Jinder Mahal shares first post after saying "I Quit"

Former WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal has shared a cryptic post shortly after parting ways with the company.

The Modern Day Maharaja recently tweeted that he quit, leaving fans shocked. Shortly after, WWE reported that Mahal had been released. Thus, his second run with the promotion has now come to an end.

Mere hours after revealing that he was out of WWE, Jinder Mahal posted a cryptic Instagram story. Check it out below:

Mahal came back to WWE in 2016 with a new look. WWE decided to give him a mega push immediately after WrestleMania 33 in 2017. He challenged Randy Orton for his WWE Championship at Backlash 2017 and defeated him to become the 50th-ever champion.

Later in the year, he lost the coveted belt to AJ Styles. Afterward, Mahal was primarily used in upper and mid-card feuds. His second-biggest WWE moment came at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. He won a Fatal Four-Way match for the United States Championship at the mega event.

Mahal had amassed a large fan following during his WWE run, especially in the Indian subcontinent. His fans would love to see him show off his skills in another promotion outside the WWE umbrella.

Is Mahal's release a mistake?

