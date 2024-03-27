Mark Henry has surprising one-word reaction to Becky Lynch punching male WWE star on RAW

Mark Henry recently reacted to Becky Lynch punching a male WWE Superstar on RAW this week. The talent who was on the receiving end of the blow was Dominik Mysterio.

The Man confronted Rhea Ripley, accompanied by 'Dirty' Dom, on the March 25 edition of Monday Night RAW. The two female superstars dished out some heavy insults to each other during their promo battle on the show.

The segment culminated with Becky Lynch punching Dominik Mysterio in the face after The Eradicator made some remarks about the former's daughter. Lynch and Ripley then got engaged in a brawl, and officials had to intervene to separate the two rivals.

The segment instantly became a meme in the pro wrestling world, and even WWE shared a GIF of The Man knocking out Dominik. On Twitter, Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his reaction to the exchange with a one-word message.

"Da*n" he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch's reaction to making history with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35

WWE WrestleMania 35 was a special event for Becky Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins, as both of them won major titles in their respective matches.

Big Time Becks won the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, while The Visionary bagged the WWE Universal Championships at 'Mania in 2019. In an interview with Live Singing, Lynch discussed making history with her husband at The Show of Shows.

"It was amazing. It was incredible to do that together and to be able to have made history together like that together. And for him to be there and supporting me. And afterwards, I came back, and he had a bottle of my favorite tequila already for me in the hotel."

She further described the event's significance in her and Rollins' careers:

"Didn't get much sleep that night, up early for media the next day but it was a great night and a great moment. Great that we were able to both win championships on the same night. Great that we were both able to win the Royal Rumble and then win the championships at WrestleMania. It was very cool how our relationship was blossoming at the same time as our careers, too."

This year, the couple will once again compete in high-profile world title matches at WrestleMania XL. The Man will take on Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Champion, and Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Do you think Lynch will defeat Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Championship at 'Mania XL? Let us know using the discuss button.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Are you looking forward to Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at 'Mania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion