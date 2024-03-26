Becky Lynch talks about making "history" with 16-time WWE champion

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest name in WWE’s women’s division. The Man recalled the time when she made history with a 16-time champion at WrestleMania 35.

Lynch has become the face of the Stamford-based promotion after putting in the hard work for several years. She is married to 16-time WWE champion Seth Rollins, who himself has a great resume in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

During an appearance at Live Singing, Becky Lynch was asked about making history alongside Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 35. After winning their respective Royal Rumble matches, The Man recalled how she and The Visionary won major titles at The Show of Shows that year.

"It was amazing. It was so incredible to do that together and to be able to have made history like that together and for him to be there and supporting me. And afterwards, I came back and he had a bottle of my favorite tequila already for me in the hotel," Becky Lynch said.

The Man continued to say that it was a big night for both of them, and they managed to pull off big wins together. It was a great time as their relationship also progressed quite well.

"Didn't get much sleep that night, up early for media the next day but it was a great night and a great moment. Great that we were able to both win championships on the same night. Great that we were both able to win the Royal Rumble and then win the championships at WrestleMania. It was very cool how our relationship was blossoming at the same time as our careers, too," Becky Lynch said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are both scheduled for title matches at WrestleMania XL. The Man will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship. Meanwhile, The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against a determined Drew McIntyre.

Becky Lynch recently broke down during a promo with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch is one of the top women in sports entertainment. The fact that The Man gave birth to a child with Seth Rollins and returned to wrestling in even better shape shows how much she respects the business.

During the latest edition of WWE RAW, Lynch nearly broke down to tears when Rhea Ripley brought up Becky's daughter, Roux, during the segment. She got passionate and mentioned that she was already upset that her father never got to meet her granddaughter.

The segment helped elevate the feud and bring more heat toward Mami while building Lynch up as a top challenger. The Man could finally dethrone Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL.