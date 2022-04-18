"If the people in India like a party..." - Mark Henry urges fans to tune in to AEW on Eurosport (Exclusive)

Eurosport is the official broadcaster for AEW in India. Pro wrestling fans can catch both Dynamite and Rampage weekly exclusively on the channel. Wrestling addicts with a deeper appetite for wrestling content can also watch IMPACT Wrestling on the popular network.

With a wide market comprising of over a billion people, India is believed to be one of the biggest fanbases for pro wrestling in the world. WWE has dominated this space in the country for decades as the industry's forerunner. While they still occupy the top spot in this realm, All Elite Wrestling has come nipping at their heels as a viable alternative.

Mark Henry recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview to promote Eurosport and its offerings. He urged Indian wrestling fans that enjoy a party to tune in to All Elite Wrestling on the channel.

"All Elite Wrestling is a very exciting brand of pro wrestling and also, the atmosphere from the crowd... you listen to the crowd and the crowd is having a party. And if the people in India like a party, they will love AEW Wrestling," added Mark Henry. [0:41-1:07].

Mark Henry occupies a very important role in AEW right now

Henry's days of destroying his opponents and putting them in the Hall of Pain are in the rear-view mirror. Right now, he is a backstage coach and mentor and is instrumental in identifying new talent for the AEW roster.

One of the stars that he discovered is the current TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, someone who's being pushed by the company in a major way. As for why he's hung up his boots, check out Henry's own testimony here.

