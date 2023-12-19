"Mark my words" - New champion makes bold claim; says he'll surpass Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega

An AEW star who recently won the first singles title of his career claimed he would surpass both Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega. The star in question is Kyle Fletcher.

On December 15, 2023, at Ring Of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view, Kyle Fletcher scored a victory over Komander, Lee Moriarty, Dalton Castle, Lee Johnson, and Bryan Keith in a Survival of the Fittest match to win the ROH World Television Championship, vacated by Samoa Joe last month.

The 24-year-old, who mostly performed in tag team matches in the past, recently broke out as a singles performer after his partner Mark Davis' wrist injury at AEW's WrestleDream pay-per-view. Since then, Fletcher's in-ring prowess has been widely appreciated by fans and critics. The Jacksonville-based company's decision to entrust him with a singles title run is indicative of a bright future for the rising star.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to point out the parallels between Fletcher and two of the most acclaimed wrestlers to ever compete for NJPW and AEW: Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.

"I see a lot of Kenny and Ospreay parallels with Kyle Fletcher," Sean Ross Sapp wrote.

The newly crowned ROH World TV Champion took notice of the post and responded with a bold claim.

"I will surpass them both, mark my words," Fletcher wrote.

Here is the post:

Kyle Fletcher's Twitter post

Kenny Omega announced an indefinite hiatus from AEW

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently announced on social media that he would take a leave of absence from AEW due to a serious health issue. The 40-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"I can’t really sugar coat this. I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling!"

Kenny Omega's Twitter announcement

It was later reported that Omega was diagnosed with diverticulitis, and the timeline for his return to the wrestling ring is unknown.

The Cleaner was set to team up with Chris Jericho to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at AEW Worlds End on December 30, 2023. With Omega ruled out of the contest, it is still unknown how the plans for the championship match will change for the upcoming event.