"I don't know what's going on" - Former Lucha Underground star slams AEW's booking of Brian Cage (Exclusive)

Former Lucha Underground star Marty "The Moth" Martinez discussed the booking situation surrounding AEW star Brian Cage.

Cage has been absent from AEW programming since last year. His last match was on the October 8, 2021 episode of Rampage against Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship. Cage lost to Starks in a Philadelphia street fight.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Martinez praised the former FTW Champion's ability in the ring and as a character. He also added that he doesn't know the whole story behind Cage's absence from TV.

"Brian Cage is what a wrestler should be. I think like he looks the part, he is more agile than anyone inside should be. He is amazing at what he does in the wrestling ring. I don't know what's going on with what they got, with not putting him on TV." [from 31:55 - 32:16]

Martinez also stated that The Machine would be fine no matter what, because he has the credentials.

"No matter what he [Cage] does, I feel like he's just going to be fine in the wrestling industry like his workrate, the way he looks, the way he is being Brian Cage is going to be just fine in professional wrestling." [from 32:19 - 32:32]

Check out the full interview below:

Brian Cage squared off against another AEW star

The Machine recently returned to the ring after a five-month layoff. He participated in the Battleground Championship Wrestling's When Worlds Collide on March 26, 2022 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cage faced AEW star Buddy Matthews in a singles match years in the making. They were scheduled to slug it out last September 2021 but The Machine was unable to participate due to unknown reasons.

Sporting a new hairstyle, Cage didn't show any signs of ring rust as he punished Matthews. Buddy executed the high knee on Cage repeatedly.

KC Navarro went to Cage's rescue with a steel chair but was stopped by Matthews. In the end, Matthews won via disqualification when Navarro pulled the referee from counting the fall against Cage.

