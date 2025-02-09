Masked star makes a blockbuster return after 603 days on AEW Collision

A top AEW star made his in-ring return for the promotion after around 20 months tonight on Collision. He looked to be in incredible form, taking down a member of one of the top factions in the company.

Before tonight, Bandido had not been seen on AEW TV since June 14, 2023, when he took on Konosuke Takeshita in singles action. He sustained a major injury during that match that kept him out of action. He made his return to wrestling 50 days ago at ROH Final Battle, confronting Chris Jericho and his branches. However, he got hurt again.

Last week on Collision, the luchador made his AEW comeback as he once more confronted The Learning Tree. Jericho addressed this on Dynamite a few days ago as he put a bounty on the head of Bandido. Bryan Keith was the one to take on this challenge, bringing back his Bounty Hunter persona for tonight.

Trending

In a memorable moment, Keith and Bandido walked over to each other's corners as if in a Texas-style cowboy duel and took each other out with a kick.

Expand Tweet

Bandido ultimately took the win by hitting his 21 Plex finisher on Keith. This was his first match back in All Elite Wrestling. With the victory, he sent a message to Chris Jericho, cementing his place as one of the top contenders for the ROH World Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback